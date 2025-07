Here are The Facts 🤙🏽



Thanks for the tag @MVierheilig



Follow to tag when a post is needing context 🤙🏽



Chrystofer A. Whyte

June 12, 2025

Long Branch, NJ



Facts:

At approximately 8:58 p.m. on June 12, 2025, 18-year-old TikTok influencer Chrystofer A. Whyte was fatally shot on… pic.twitter.com/xVp0908spC