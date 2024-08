It was almost 1am and swifties near Stephansplatz, Vienna, Austria were still singing and dancing together.

We will never let them win 🫂 as an Austrian this warms my heart. #TaylorSwift #taylorswiftvienna #ViennaTStheErasTour @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/PjlVYVmrhS