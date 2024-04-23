La indignación de un viajero canadiense se hizo eco en las redes sociales después de que compartiera su experiencia negativa en el Aeropuerto de Cancún.
@calisthenixpro
PART 4 - Exposing the scammer that work at the Cancun Airport⚠️🇲🇽 Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️ ♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier
El turista denunció públicamente una presunta estafa y excesivos cobros en el aeropuerto, y además advirtió a otros viajeros que eviten visitar México debido a esta situación.
Lo peor llegó minutos después cuando todo escaló hasta un intento de secuestro ya que el taxista intentó escapar del lugar con el pasajero y su equipaje a bordo.
Afortunadamente, la seguridad del aeropuerto llegó a tiempo para controlar la situación.
@calisthenixpro
El relato del viajero se convirtió en viral, generando debate y controversia en línea. La publicación fue acompañada por un llamado a detener lo que él describió como un sistema corrupto en el aeropuerto de Cancún.
@calisthenixpro
Esta historia se suma a una serie de testimonios de otros viajeros que han denunciado irregularidades en los aeropuertos mexicanos en los últimos meses y años, lo que ha levantado preocupación sobre la transparencia y la honestidad en los servicios aeroportuarios del país.